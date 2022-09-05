Wow! Is Deepika Padukone expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, the latter drops a hint about their family planning

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently on a spree promoting his upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. However, not only his impeccable fashion sense and acting skills, Ranveer is well known for his presence of mind and witty comments. During a recent promotional activity, the popular actor revealed that he has already prepared a long list of names for their baby but doesn’t want to reveal it right now.

Since his upcoming film deals with the pertinent issue of female foeticide and gender discrimination the ‘83’ star was asked what he would name his daughter if he and his wife Deepika Padukone become parents to a girl. Ranveer promptly responded saying he has an obsession with people's names and the couple is discussing the probable names. The actor also revealed that he’s a bit secretive about the names because he doesn’t want people to steal them.

Only a few days ago the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor won hearts when he responded to a question about whether he wants a boy or girl. Ranveer answered that it is not his choice and whether it is a boy or girl it will be a true blessing for Deepika and him.

Ranveer’s upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is set to release on May 13, the film also has Shalini Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani in key roles. He also has ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar's directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in the pipeline.

Credit: ETimes



