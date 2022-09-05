Wow! Is Deepika Padukone expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, the latter drops a hint about their family planning

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Wow! Is Deepika Padukone expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, the latter drops a hint about their family planning

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently on a spree promoting his upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. However, not only his impeccable fashion sense and acting skills, Ranveer is well known for his presence of mind and witty comments. During a recent promotional activity, the popular actor revealed that he has already prepared a long list of names for their baby but doesn’t want to reveal it right now.

Also Read:Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to grace the show to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Since his upcoming film deals with the pertinent issue of female foeticide and gender discrimination the ‘83’ star was asked what he would name his daughter if he and his wife Deepika Padukone become parents to a girl. Ranveer promptly responded saying he has an obsession with people's names and the couple is discussing the probable names. The actor also revealed that he’s a bit secretive about the names because he doesn’t want people to steal them.

Also Read:Check out these unmissable moments with Ranveer Singh in Dance India Dance Lil' Masters

Only a few days ago the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor won hearts when he responded to a question about whether he wants a boy or girl. Ranveer answered that it is not his choice and whether it is a boy or girl it will be a true blessing for Deepika and him.

Ranveer’s upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is set to release on May 13, the film also has Shalini Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Boman Irani in key roles. He also has ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar's directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in the pipeline.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Fighter Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Bajirao Mastani Ramleela Pathaan Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Here is the proof that Zeeshan Khan is the Ranveer Singh of Television
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on his FITNESS routine, shares how he manages to stay in shape amid the hectic shooting of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is playing the...
OMG! Check out what Fanaa's Agastya and Pakhi are up with something exciting for their viewers
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Ruhi, Saransh and Sharda taken into custody too
MUMBAI : Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Mohit Malik on Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'I Am Determined To Win This Season'
MUMBAI : Actor Mohit Malik is one determined hunk these days. And all of his focus is on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 12...
OMG! Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar and it has a connection with ‘The Kashmir Files’
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files turned out to be a box-office success as it minted a lifetime collection of...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar and it has a connection with ‘The Kashmir Files’
OMG! Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar and it has a connection with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Latest Video