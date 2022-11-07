Wow! Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak and these pictures are the proof

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has been winning the hearts of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her looks. Over time the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

The actress definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans. She makes headlines not only for her acting contribution but also for her fashion and fitness. Talking about fitness, she is indeed one of the major head-turners in B-town. We have seen some beautiful pictures of the actress over time which defines how dedicated she is.

The fans also on the other hand never fail to shower her pictures with love which give them major fitness goals. Having said that, today let's have a look at some of the fitness pictures of the actress which have grabbed the attention of the fans at the global level.

Looking at these pictures we won't be wrong in saying that Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak. It is the passion and dedication of the actresses which reflects in these pictures.

What are your views on these fitness pictures of Deepika Padukone and how will you rate the actress in terms of fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

