Wow! Deepika Padukone indirectly clears the air on separation rumours with husband Ranveer Singh on Meghan Markle's podcast

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone has been extremely vocal about her battle with depression and mental health. Recently, she was featured as a guest on the podcast Archetype, hosted by popular actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle. While on the show, the actress also opens up about the rumours of her relationship with Ranveer Singh.

During their conversation, Deepika says, “It’s [mental health] the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies”.

In many parts of the world, including India, mental health and conversations around it are still taboo subjects. Deepika Padukone breaks this down beautifully, “There are two parts to this. One is, I think, where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there’s so much stigma attached to mental illness – creating awareness. Most of us don’t even know that we’re struggling with mental illness. And second, if we are to destigmatise it, to let people know that it’s okay to seek help and to let caregivers know that it’s okay for someone to go through this.”

Also Read : Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

For Deepika, her family has been a vital support system. She says, “Today, it’s all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband – those are the moments that really fill me up today.” This statement has crushed rumours of any strain between her and Ranveer Singh. The rumours began after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seemed to have hit a rough patch. Ranveer later clarified that such news was just rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast-track event, where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika.

On the Spotify Original podcast, Deepika reflects on her journey, citing that as difficult as navigating mental illness was, she is grateful that she went through that experience because it changed her life forever. She ends by reflecting on her current work in the mental health space. “What is my purpose? It’s about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I’ve been on that journey for the last couple of years”.

Listen to the complete episode of The Decoding of Crazy with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu, where they dissect the stigma surrounding the typecast and how it can silence those experiencing mental health issues. Meghan, Deepika, and Constance open up about their experience navigating mental health, and how sharing these experiences publicly can help women globally, face their own challenges.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! 'One should not overlook repetitive, extreme or disturbing behaviour in people that interact with us on a regular basis': Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's take on Mental Health and the upcoming track of Udaariyaan

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



Credits : Koimoi