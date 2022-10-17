WOW! Deepika Padukone listed in the top 10 most beautiful women in the world according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi

MUMBAI: The Golden Ratio (also known as Phi) is the mathematical symmetry algorithm that underlies our perception of attractiveness. It was discovered by the Greeks and is now used to measure beauty. According to this, the world’s most beautiful women have been ranked, and our very own Deepika Padukone has found her place in the top ten of the list.

This list also includes famous celebrities from around the world like Taylor Swift, HoYeon Jun and more. The following is the list of the top ten most beautiful women in the world, in ascending order of beauty.

HoYeon Jun

South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jun rose to fame with the hit Netflix show Squid Game. She got 89.63% on the Golden Ratio rating, which makes her the tenth most beautiful woman in the world.

Deepika Padukone



Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood. She always rises to the challenge and never disappoints as the lead heroine in her films. She has been ranked in ninth place with a Golden Ratio score of 91.22%.

Kim Kardashian



Media personality Kim Kardashian, who was married to American Grammy Award-winning artist, Kanye West, has taken the eighth position with a Golden ratio score of 91.28%.

Jourdan Dunn



British supermodel Jourdan Dunn began appearing on international walkways in early 2007. She was the first black model to walk a Prada runway In February 2008, in over a decade. She has found the seventh place with a Golden ratio of 91.39%.

Taylor Swift



The 11 times Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, whose hit songs have made her a fan favourite to many, has a golden ratio rating of 91.64% at the sixth spot.

Ariana Grande



Pop artist Ariana Grande has a golden ratio grade of 91.81%, which puts her in the fifth position.

Beyonce



Pop superstar Beyonce has taken fourth place with a golden ratio of 92.44%.

Bella Hadid



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bella Hadid, who was previously known as the most beautiful woman in the world, now has a score of 94.35% putting her in the third spot.

Zendaya



The Euphoria and Spiderman star Zendaya has obtained the second position with a Golden ratio score of 94.37%.

Jodie Comer



The Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer has topped the list of the Most Beautiful Women in the world with a Golden Ratio score of 94.52%. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, which is very close to being the perfect shape.

Well, these are the most beautiful women in the world according to the Golden Ratio. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

