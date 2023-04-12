Wow! Deepika Padukone, stunning everyone in a gorgeous purple gown at The Academy Museum Gala 2023

MUMBAI: Organised by the prestigious board behind the Oscars, the Gala stands as the second most esteemed stage globally, making it a fitting venue for the Bollywood icon.

Radiating royalty, Deepika donned a dazzling purple velvet gown, a choice that emphasised her impeccable fashion sense. Complemented by open hair and adorned with diamond jewellery, the actor opted for minimal makeup, allowing her stunning attire to gain all the attention on the red carpet. The Bollywood diva shared captivating glimpses of her red carpet look through Instagram stories, captivating fans worldwide.

Deepika Padukone's association with the Oscars took a historic turn earlier this year when she presented the sensational song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, a moment that culminated in the song winning the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The year 2023 proved to be a blockbuster for Deepika, with stellar performances in the year's top two grossers, "Pathaan" and "Jawan." "Jawan" achieved a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 1,148 crore, while "Pathaan" secured Rs 1,050 crore at the box office. Adding to her accomplishments, she also graced the cover of TIME magazine, strengthening her status as a global icon.

Looking ahead, Deepika Padukone is set to captivate audiences in Nag Ashwin’s "Kalki 2898 AD," sharing the screen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024. Additionally, fans can anticipate her presence in "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty’s "Singham Again," a star-studded venture featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

As Deepika continues to make waves both on and off the screen, her appearance at The Academy Museum Gala cements her as a global fashion and entertainment icon, leaving fans eager for more from this Bollywood diva.

