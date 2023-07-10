Wow! Deepika Padukone's fierce response to criticism of 'Chennai Express'; Says ‘You think your couch is very exciting?’

She first appeared with SRK in Bollywood in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, and they later worked together again in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. The pair collaborated on Siddharth Anand's Pathaan early this year, which shattered all box office records.
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has frequently made news for criticizing journalists and the media for raising improper concerns and unjustified controversies. The actress once appeared in a video when she was seen criticizing a reporter for inquiring about the controversy around her cleavage, which had been started by a reputable newspaper. The actress had previously blasted the journalist for this reason, and she was most recently seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Also read: OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

Deepika Padukone made an appearance at the 2014 conference dressed in white and as stunning as usual. One of TV host was seen slamming Chennai Express in a recent clip published on Reddit, but it was the Bajirao Mastani actress' response that won over everyone.

when the host stated, "I can't normally sit through films like Chennai Express, which are just mindless." She was mocked by Deepika, who questioned her, "You think your couch is very exciting?"

Deepika Padukone disclosed her relationship status with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Ranveer Singh at the same conference. At the occasion, she had said, “I’m at a stage when I don’t want to rush into anything. For a young girl, I should have the option of knowing a person and to be sure about the person you land up with. I understand the scrutiny of people, wanting to know about us. I don’t think success or winning has a particular formula. Success comes from believing in yourself and not being someone you are expected to be.”

In terms of next projects, Deepika Padukone has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Also read: Deepika Padukone leaves for Oscars 2023; while fans love her airport look, some netizens troll her

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi

