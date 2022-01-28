WOW! Dia Mirza pens a heartfelt note for her son Avyaan

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza is one of the Bollywood actresses who have been very active on social media platforms. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note for her son Avyaan.

Taking to her social media platform, Dia shared beautiful pictures of the time when she was four months pregnant. She expressed her feelings of how she feels blessed to be the mother of a son who was born premature and with complications.

The actress captioned the pictures as, "Becoming a mother is the best gift nature gave me Every moment has been filled with light and joy! From the time I first discovered I was pregnant, to every single moment since… nature's force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways. And no, it wasn’t easy going through the trauma of a extremely premature delivery and subsequent complications. But, the faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges. Thank you for choosing me my precious. Thank you for holding on so strong. Thank you for teaching me the power of love. You are love. #flashbackfriday to a time when I was 4 months pregnant."

Soon, the post went viral on the Internet and her fans started commenting on the pictures. A user wrote, "You both are love - the strongest and most precious.. Stay blessed my darlings." Another fan took to the comment section and wrote, "I hope u filled with happiness always. god bless." While one user wrote, "Couldn't agree more @diamirzaofficial Being a mother is the best gift nature gave me! Yes this feeling can never be expressed when I felt my son for the 1st time too. My sonshine is 8 years now and I feel like I am living my life every day holding him in my arms. Happy motherhood Dia! Lots of love and blessings to you and your angel."

