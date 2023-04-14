Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed one of the most loved couples we have in the Bollywood industry, over the time they have been blessing the internet feed with some great couple goals which have been followed by millions of fans.

They are indeed one such couple whose pictures and videos have been shared all over the internet to define and describe some cute wife and husband goals, indeed they are the most loved couple in B Town right now.

The couple is celebrating one year of their wedding anniversary today, yes it has been exactly a year when this lovely couple tied the knot with each other and how can we forget the wave of happiness among the fans and audience all over the internet as they were not keeping calm but were celebrating the big day of their life.

Well recently husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted around the city, and as we see the actor was carrying a bag with him, well what we spotted inside was the brand Chanel, well is husband Ranbir Kapoor gifting a branded bag of Chanel Alia Bhatt on their anniversary?

We wish the beautiful couple Happy Anniversary and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of this lovely couple.

