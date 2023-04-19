WOW! Did you know Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik had discussed Tere Naam 2?

MUMBAI :A few days ago, Tere Naam made it to the headlines after Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla were spotted together at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Soon, netizens started demanding Tere Naam 2.

Recently, during an interaction with the media, Salman Khan made a big revelation about Tere Naam 2. The first instalment of the film was directed by late Satish Kaushik, and Salman revealed that he had discussed a basic idea with the actor-filmmaker, and he had said that they should sit and think about it further.

Satish Kaushik’s demise shocked one and all. The actor passed away on 9th March 2023 at the age of 66. After his demise, we will get to see him in movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Emergency, Kaagaz 2, and Patna Shukla.

Salman also revealed that Satish Kaushik was supposed to start the recce of a new film just after the day he passed away. He stated that the actor also completed the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Patna Shukla before the demise.

Talking about Tere Naam, the film marked the debut of Bhumika Chawla in Bollywood, and it was a hit at the box office. At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman revealed that there’s nothing changed between him and Bhumika. During the shooting of Tere Naam, they used to only say ‘hi, hello’, ask each other about having lunch, and nothing else. And the same thing happened on the sets of KKBKKJ.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.