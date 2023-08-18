Wow! Director Amit Rai reveals how after getting rejected by renowned filmmakers, Akshay Kumar stepped up to back the film OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is back at going what he’s best at delivering successful films with a big social message. After facing a tough time at the box office last year, his latest released film OMG 2 has garnered accolades at the box office.
movie_image: 
Amit Rai

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is back at going what he’s best at delivering successful films with a big social message. After facing a tough time at the box office last year, his latest released film OMG 2 has garnered accolades at the box office. 

Also read - WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'

But did you know OMG 2’s journey from the beginning to its release has been very tough? Earlier, the show was in the news for facing CBFC’s scissors and undergoing major cuts before the release. Here’s what director Amit Rai has to say about the film.

Amid the box office success of Akshay Kumar starrer, the director has made some shocking yet interesting revelations in the post-release interview. Rai, who helmed the film, has opened up about filmmakers rejecting to back the film. 

OMG 2 director Amit Rai has recently revealed that the film was rejected by multiple producers including Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and others. However, it was only Akshay Kumar, who came to his rescue and saved the film by stepping into the project. 

Speaking to ETimes, director Amit Rai said, “Do they know what we go through after the script is rejected by multiple producers? Sony, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker and others had all rejected the script. Finally, Akshay Kumar showed the courage to back it.

“He was very open to the script and said that the film needs to be made. Because of him, we’re still standing strong otherwise ‘OMG 2’ wouldn’t have got made. I met Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl and through them, I reached Akshay Kumar. If I hadn’t managed to reach him, the script would have remained in some corner. Maybe my kids would have made airplanes from those papers or somebody would have eaten chana in it. After getting an actor and putting in more than Rs 50 crore to make the film, the CBFC says that we can’t show it,” he added further.

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady

Meanwhile, despite facing a massive clash with Gadar 2, OMG 2 has managed to earn around 80 crores at the box office and is already inching closer to 100 crore club.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

