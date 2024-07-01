Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

Director Sriram Raghavan offers intriguing revelations about the highly anticipated film Merry Christmas, shedding light on its connection with Pinocchio, trailer cuts, the one-night story concept, casting decisions, and Katrina Kaif's dedication to learning Tamil for the role.
MUMBAI: 1. Connection with Pinocchio:

Director Sriram Raghavan reveals the thematic connection between Merry Christmas and Pinocchio. Set in the early '80s, the film incorporates its version of the Pinocchio poster, creating resonance with the theme of deception explored in both narratives.

2. Trailer Cuts and Nostalgic Elements:

Raghavan explains the meticulous trailer cuts in Hindi to maintain the mystery and generate viewer theories. The trailers showcase elements from the past era, like landline phones and weighing machines, chosen for their nostalgic significance. These elements contribute to the film's immersive storytelling.

3. The One-Night Story Concept:

Raghavan discusses the unique narrative choice of Merry Christmas, unfolding on a fateful Christmas Eve. He appreciates the challenges and excitement associated with one-night stories, citing examples like Ittefaq and Die Hard. Raghavan believes in the genre's ability to captivate audiences within a compressed time frame.

4. The Curious Story of Merry Christmas:

The filmmaker provides a glimpse into the essence of Merry Christmas, describing it as the intersection of two strangers and a curious journey for the audience. The one-night encounter leaves room for assumptions, making viewers actively engage with the unfolding events.

5. Casting Choices – Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi:

Raghavan discusses the unconventional casting of Katrina Kaif, highlighting her departure from glamorous roles. The collaboration began two years ago, driven by Katrina's interest in exploring a different zone. For Vijay Sethupathi, Raghavan was impressed by his performance in '96 and saw potential in his Tamil-Hindi fluency, terming the casting as "oddball."

6. Katrina Kaif’s Dedication to Learning Tamil:

For the Tamil version, Raghavan reveals the creation of a "gibberish" Tamil version for Katrina Kaif to learn. Having already performed in Hindi, Katrina's foundation in emotions and nuances allowed her to navigate the Tamil version effectively. Raghavan commends her dedication to the role.

Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, is set to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024. The film features a stellar cast, including Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar in cameo roles.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla  

    
 

