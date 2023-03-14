Wow! Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the new BFF in B-Town, here's the proof

MUMBAI:Over the time with their beautiful acting contribution actresses Disha Patani and Mouni Roy has been grabbing the attention of the fans, on one side actress Disha Patani is known not only for her acting projects but also for her sizzling Dance Number, fashion and fitness and on the other hands Mouni Roy who started her journey with television and now winning the hearts on the big screens.

No doubt over the time they has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot pictures which definitely grabs the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire and now as we know Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the part of the entertainment tour which is led by Akshay Kumar and it also has actresses like Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa.

ALSO READ – Hot! Actresses who do a lot of skin show on social media

We can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the entertainment tour by these beautiful actors where they all are performing live on stage, apart from these clips we have also cam across the pictures where these beautiful actresses having some best time enjoying their vacation during the trip and these pictures dropped by Disha Patani and Mouni Roy does all the talking.

No doubt these pictures are proof that Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the new BFF in B town and indeed both are looking supremely hot and they are indeed raising the temperature all over the internet.

Well what you think on this new BFF in B Town, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ –Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Zwigato, heavily rely on word of mouth; says, film business expert – Exclusive