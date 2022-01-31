News

WOW: Disha Patani has the netizens ogling at her FITNESS VIDEO; rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s reaction is a MUST READ!

The actress is consistently working out or practising martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most gorgeous divas.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2022 09:26 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is also one of the fittest queens of Bollywood.

(Also Read: Glamorous! Disha Patani sets social media on fire with her hot bikini picture)

The actress is consistently working out or practising martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most gorgeous divas. She is also said to be performing some amazing action sequences in her next, Ek Villain Returns. Disha will also be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in another action entertainer titled 'Yodha'.

The actress took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen practising various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background.

Her smoothness in her moves will make you want to stick to your fitness goals this year and achieve them. In the video, Disha can be seen donning a red T-shirt teamed with red shorts and knee caps. She carried out the flips effortlessly. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff acknowledged the post by writing, ‘cleann’.

(Also Read: Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get massively trolled on social media for their dressing as they return from Maldives)

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: TOI

Tags Disha Patani Tiger Shroff EK Villain Returns Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Raashii Khanna Baaghi 2 Student of the Year 2 Malang: Unleash the Madness TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See

Latest