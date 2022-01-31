WOW: Disha Patani has the netizens ogling at her FITNESS VIDEO; rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s reaction is a MUST READ!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is also one of the fittest queens of Bollywood.

The actress is consistently working out or practising martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most gorgeous divas. She is also said to be performing some amazing action sequences in her next, Ek Villain Returns. Disha will also be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in another action entertainer titled 'Yodha'.

The actress took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen practising various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background.

Her smoothness in her moves will make you want to stick to your fitness goals this year and achieve them. In the video, Disha can be seen donning a red T-shirt teamed with red shorts and knee caps. She carried out the flips effortlessly. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff acknowledged the post by writing, ‘cleann’.

CREDIT: TOI