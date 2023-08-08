Wow! Don 3 teaser to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating Shah Rukh Khan's departure from the Don franchise. This revelation arrived after a 12-year anticipation from fans for Farhan Akhtar to unveil the sequel.

However, Ranveer Singh has now joined the franchise, taking on the role of the beloved character's third generation. Certain segments of the media opposed this news, labelling it as misinformation.

Despite the scepticism, Farhan appears to be moving forward with the project, starring a rising star from the younger generation.

According to Pinkvilla's reports, Ranveer Singh has already filmed an announcement video, with an official declaration from the creators to follow at an opportune moment. Additionally, a teaser is set to premiere this week.

A source cited by the publication stated, "The teaser for Don 3 is scheduled to release digitally this week. The team is enthusiastic about introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don to the contemporary cinema audience. The introduction will take place through a well-crafted teaser, slated to be digitally unveiled in the next 2 to 3 days."

Notably, Ranveer will exhibit a stylish and fresh portrayal of the character of Don in the teaser, adding a new dimension to the role.

This aforementioned teaser will be shown in cinemas nationwide during Independence Day week, alongside the film Gadar 2. "Gadar is an action-packed movie, projected to make waves at the box office. Farhan Akhtar and his team plan to showcase the Don 3 teaser in prominent theaters across the country. The same teaser might also be screened alongside Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2", the source disclosed.

The commencement of Don 3's production is anticipated shortly after Ranveer wraps up his commitments for Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film could mark his significant release for the year 2025.

