WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 12:43
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana’s last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor is back with a bang with Dream Girl 2. After a double-digit opening of Rs. 10.69 crore, the film showed a good growth over the weekend. 

On Saturday and Sunday, it collected Rs. 14.02 crore and Rs. 16 crore respectively, taking the three-day total to Rs. 40.71 crore. The first weekend total is damn good, but now all eyes on Monday. If the film passes the Monday test and stays stable on weekdays, then by the end of the first week the movie might collect around Rs. 60 crore.

Dream Girl 2 has two weeks to have a good run at the box office before Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan releases. 

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film showed a drop on its third Friday, but on Saturday and Sunday, it jumped fantastically and collected Rs. 13.75 crore and Rs. 16.10 crore respectively. The movie has till now collected Rs. 456.05 crore which is excellent. 

The Sunny Deol starrer is already a blockbuster and now, everyone is just waiting to know how far it will go. The movie has already surpassed the box office collection of KGF 2 Hindi, and now, it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi and Pathaan. 

Apart from Dream Girl 2, there was one more new release last Friday, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli. The film is a disaster at the box office and in three days, it has reportedly collected less than Rs. 1 crore. 

