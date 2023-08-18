WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Raksha Bandhan gives a boost to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers; latter collects more than former

Here’s how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI: After a good weekend, on Monday and Tuesday, both Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2 maintained well at the box office. Yesterday (Wednesday), it was Raksha Bandhan, a partial holiday, and that has surely given the films a big boost at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 collected Rs. 7.50 crore on its sixth day, taking the total to Rs. 59.50 crore. The collection is quite good, and we can expect it to be steady in the coming days, and show a jump during its second weekend. Reportedly, the film’s budget is Rs. 35 crore, so of course, the movie is surely going to be a successful venture, and soon will be in the hit zone.

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur reveals she always likes to see THIS actor on social media

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie on its third Wednesday collected Rs. 8.60 crores which is more than Dream Girl 2. The Sunny Deol starrer has collected Rs. 474.35 crore which is excellent.

The movie is a blockbuster, and after looking at the collection of week 3, we can expect that it will show a huge jump at the box office during its fourth weekend.

Both Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2 have only a week more to collect before Jawan releases. So, let’s wait and watch what will be their lifetime collection.

Also Read: Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Deol starrers show a small jump on Tuesday

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

