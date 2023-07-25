Wow! Dream girl 2 poster out, the face of Pooja finally revealed

MUMBAI : Movie Dream Girl which was released in the year 2019 is indeed one of the most loved movies in industry, the movie which also had actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for his fabulous dialogues and amazing message.

As we know the makers are back with the sequel of the movie titled Dream Girl 2 which will have Ayushman Khurana and Ananya Pandey, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and over the time we have seen different types of promos of the movie taking reference of different Bollywood movies and actors promising that the face of Pooja will be revealed very soon.

And today finally taking to his Instagram handle actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed the first look and the poster of Pooja from the movie Dream Girl 2.



As we see in the poster on one side, the actor is looking super cute and beautiful as Pooja and on one side we see the actor in normal look. No doubt this poster has created excitement among the fans and we look forward to see the movie as the first part has already created a benchmark.

What are your views on this poster and how excited are you for the movie Dream Girl 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 25th August.

