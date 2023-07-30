Wow! Dulquer Salmaan shares an update on his upcoming movie 'King of Kotha' and talks about the possibility of working with father Mammootty

MUMBAI: Dulquer Salmaan, who is presently promoting his new song ‘Heeriye’ with Jasleen Royal, will next be seen in director Abhilash Joshiy’s Malayalam action-thriller, King of Kotha. In a recent exclusive conversation with a news portal, Dulquer opened up about his upcoming movie.

He says that it has been a long and tedious journey. It's been a good eight months filming, and they shot in a slightly remote part of the country. He hasn't done that genre out and out - so action pieces, set work - it was an enjoyable experience.

He thinks it also expands his view of himself as an actor because he is exploring areas that he has not really gone to. So, he is looking forward to it. They might be in the final edit stage, most of the post production work has started. They should be good to go for Onam - August 24. Dulquer Salmaan also opens up on the possibility of working with his superstar father - Mammootty.

He says, “It’s very tricky to get him to collaborate. Actually I think he is very proud of the fact that we both have our own identities, and I don’t think he wants it to get diluted where we both seem like two family members… Now we seem like two actors. I do want to do something (with him), even if I am in the same film and not in the same frame,” reveals Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, the Chup actor will next be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

