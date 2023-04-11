Wow! Dunki: CBFC clears four new teasers of Shah Rukh Khan's film; Three granted U/A certification

MUMBAI: This year, fans eagerly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan's birthday since it would reveal Dunki's teaser. It was named "Dunki Drop 1" and lasted for one minute and 58 seconds. On October 30, a second teaser was additionally planned. There are 58 seconds in the second teaser. On October 30, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared both of the teasers.

(Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee)

Four more Dunki teasers have reportedly received censorship certificates today, according to the well-known news outlet. The length of the fourth teaser is 1 minute and 48 seconds, while the third teaser lasts for 58 seconds. The duration of the fifth teaser is 1 minute and 50 seconds. The sixth and final teaser is of 1 minute and 51 seconds.

The teasers numbered three, four, and six have received a "U/A" certification. The only fifth teaser to receive a "U" certificate.

It's interesting to note that Sahil Chandramohan Khosla appears as both the producer and the applicant on the certificate. Sources claim that he is associated with Rajkumar Hirani Films, the production company behind the movie. The development is noteworthy since Rajkumar Hirani's production company finished the censorship process, not Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

It's still unclear when these teasers will be released and whether a Dunki trailer will follow. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani feature in Dunki. The movie will be released on December 22, 2023, in theaters.

(Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodhungama

