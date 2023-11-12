Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon,check out the teaser

After some of the amazing glimpses of the movie Dunki drop 5 to be out very soon which is a romantic song, check out the teaser dropped by the actor Shahrukh Khan
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town  the movie with also Booman Irani, Taapsee Pannu along with the superstar is directed by Munna Bhai, PK and 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani. Indeed the movie is one of the biggest releases of the year and after the blockbuster success of the movies like Jawan and Pathaan all eyes are now on the third movie of superstar which is a potential blockbuster.

Earlier we have seen the songs and trailer of the movie Dunki that is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the glimpses of the movies are been dropped in the name of drops and after 4 successful drops, the Drop 5 of the movie which is going to be the song will be out very soon.

Taking to his Instagram handle superstar Shahrukh Khan shared the drop 5 of the upcoming movie which is going to be a romantic song. The title of the song is O Maahi m. What grabbed our attention is beautiful location where the song has been shot and also the Great music and the beautiful voice.

The song to be out very soon and the teaser of the song has increase the excitement level of the fans and audience and we are excited to see yet another beautiful song coming from the movie Dunki.

Dunki is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and it is set to be theatrically released worldwide on 21 December 2023.

What are your views on this teaser of the song and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

Also read - Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

 

