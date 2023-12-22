Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot

It's commonly said that one of Bollywood's best decades was the 2000s. The 2000s witnessed the rise of numerous directors, including Vishal Bharadwaj, Shoojit Sircar, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, and many more, as well as stars like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others.
Dunki

MUMBAI : Among the most influential directors in Hindi film history is without a doubt Rajkumar Hirani. We use the word "important" because of the significant influence his career as a filmmaker has had on the development of Hindi cinema. It's commonly said that one of Bollywood's best decades was the 2000s. The 2000s witnessed the rise of numerous directors, including Vishal Bharadwaj, Shoojit Sircar, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, and many more, as well as stars like as Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others.

(Also read: Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it's just a gimmick?

It was a true golden age of Hindi film, and in the same decade as all these well-known figures, highly acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani also made his debut in the entertainment industry. Rajkumar Hirani debuted as a filmmaker in Bollywood on December 19, 2003, with the release of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Restoring Sanjay Dutt's acting career, the film introduced Boman Irani to the Bollywood audience, won multiple accolades, solidified its status as a cult classic, and overnight elevated Rajkumar Hirani to the status of every actor's dream director.

Rajkumar Hirani produced a number of popular, enjoyable, and thought-provoking films for Indian cinema in the years that followed, including PK, Sanju, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and 3 Idiots. He established himself as one of the most well-known directors in India with just five films directed in fifteen years. Rajkumar Hirani and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on the film Dunki in 2023. After its December 21, 2023 release, the movie garnered a mixed review.

For Shah Rukh Khan's fans, seeing him in a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true, which is why they loved Dunki, which made Rs. 30 crores on its opening day. While practically everyone is aware of Rajkumar Hirani's career accomplishments and filmography, his personal life rarely makes news. The director's shy personality is the cause of this. We will discuss his wife Manjeet Hirani and their planned marriage today, though. So, let's get right into it without further ado.

Manjeet Hirani, the wife of famous director Rajkumar Hirani, began working as an air hostess for Indian Airlines in 1986. Manjeet realized that being an air hostess wasn't exactly what she wanted out of life after working in the industry for a while. The vibrant, young woman was looking for challenges. As a result, she decided to take a break from her work as an air hostess and traveled to the US to enroll in a flight school.

Manjeet Lamba entered Indian Airlines as a pilot following the completion of a six-month flying training program in the United States. Manjeet reportedly worked as a pilot for 24 years. She reportedly stayed with her career even after getting married to Rajkumar Hirani and had a child. However, she departed from her job as a pilot in 2009 and embarked on a completely new one as a writer. It is a known truth that Manjeet is now a professional writer, even if it is still unclear whether she still occasionally takes flights.

Rajkumar Hirani's parents began encouraging their son to get married when he reached his 30s, sometime in the middle of the 1990s. He was editing promotional trailers for Indian films and making commercial films at the time. Rajkumar Hirani was so focused on his career at the time that he wasn't interested in getting married, but after a few quick conversations with his parents, he decided to take their advice. Following his decision to tie the knot, the filmmaker's parents began looking for their son to marry.

The family discovered Manjeet Lamba, a Sikh girl, and thought she would be the ideal match for their son Rajkumar Hirani. The meeting that the two families organized marked the first time Manjeet and Rajkumar had ever met. Manjeet told his father that she was in love with her career and would never quit, sparking an open discussion between the two families. She says, "I would leave your son but not my job."

The editor responded to Manjeet Lamba's direct statement with a cool "Okay," however Rajkumar Hirani's father was taken aback. She decided to live out the rest of her life with him. Rajkumar and Manjeet were married in 1994 after the pilot accepted the editor's invitation. According to several accounts, Manjeet and Rajkumar Hirani welcomed a baby boy into their family in 1999, naming him Vir Hirani.

Manjeet Hirani once talked candidly about her marriage to Rajkumar Hirani and offered some insight into how they manage to maintain it pleasant and stable in an interview with Corporate Citizen. The devoted wife said that she and Rajkumar take their careers very seriously. Nevertheless, there were times when they had to forget their work because they needed each other.

(Also read: What! Aamir Khan had someone on 3 Idiots set just to carry his Rubik's Cube, reveals Ali Fazal

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  Bollywoodshaadis

