Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as fans appreciate the actor for Tiger 3

The fans all over the internet are praising the actor Emraan Hashmi for his role in the movie Tiger 3. #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over. Here are the tweets.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:20
movie_image: 
Emraan

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi recently grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif. The actor played villain in the movie and was immensely loved by the fans all over. The actor was loved for his never seen before negative side and his intense performance that stole the show whenever he appeared on screen. It has been a while since we have seen the movie but the glimpses of the actor from the movie is fresh in our minds.

The fans all over are not keeping calm and are saying the actor Emraan Hashmi is the best villain of the year 2023, there are many posts shared by the fans all over saying he is the best anti hero of the year, here are the tweets. 

Also read- Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe

As we see #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear is trending all over the twitter as the fans are praising and appreciating the actor Emraan Hashmi for his role Aatish in Tiger 3. There are many who said his intense performance was only saving factor of the movie. Also, a few said he is the best villain of the Spy Verse.

Indeed, it was the never seen before intense and villain side of the actor which brought freshness to the movie and on screen and was loved by the fans all over. What are your views on these posts and how did you love the actor Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Tiger 3 is currently winning hearts on digital platform Amazon Prime video.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read - Wow! Emraan Hashmi Reflects on "Unique Joy" of Working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Talks About Film's Massive Success

 
