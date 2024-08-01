Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi recently grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, the actor played villain in the movie and was immensely loved by the fans all over. The actor was loved for his never seen before negative side and his intense performance that stole the show whenever he appeared on screen. It has been a while since we have seen the movie but the glimpses of the actor from the movie is fresh in our minds.

The fans all over are not keeping calm and are saying the actor Emraan Hashmi is the best villain of the year 2023, there are many posts shared by the fans all over saying he is the best anti hero of the year, here are the tweets.

Incredible acting by Emraan...he is winning heart all over#EmraanAntiHeroOfYear pic.twitter.com/RkQ6h9ULjB — Mk (@Mkcricket110) January 8, 2024

Emraan Hashmi's performance in Tiger 3 is a masterclass in character slaying! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYearpic.twitter.com/PGVf68DhHV — Aryan Pathak (@AryanPathakx) January 8, 2024

Emraan hashmi's portrayal of the villain in Tiger 3 was a true highlight of the film.#EmraanAntiHeroOfYearpic.twitter.com/jiamXfHTv8 — Aditya (@iAditya_x) January 8, 2024

As we see #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear is trending all over the twitter as the fans are praising and appreciating the actor Emraan Hashmi for his role Aatish in Tiger 3, the movie, there are many who said his intense performance was only saving factor of the movie, also few said he is the best villain of the Spy Verse.

Indeed it was the never seen before intense and villain side of the actor which brought freshness to the movie and on screen and was loved by the fans all over. What are your views on these posts and how did you love the actor Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Tiger 3 is currently winning hearts on digital platform Amazon Prime video.

