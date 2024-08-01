Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3

The fans all over the internet are praising the actor Emraan Hashmi for his role in the movie Tiger 3, #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over, here are the tweets
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:20
movie_image: 
Emraan

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi recently grabbed the attention of the fans with his movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, the actor played villain in the movie and was immensely loved by the fans all over. The actor was loved for his never seen before negative side and his intense performance that stole the show whenever he appeared on screen. It has been a while since we have seen the movie but the glimpses of the actor from the movie is fresh in our minds.

The fans all over are not keeping calm and are saying the actor Emraan Hashmi is the best villain of the year 2023, there are many posts shared by the fans all over saying he is the best anti hero of the year, here are the tweets.

Also read- Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe

As we see #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear is trending all over the twitter as the fans are praising and appreciating the actor Emraan Hashmi for his role Aatish in Tiger 3, the movie, there are many who said his intense performance was only saving factor of the movie, also few said he is the best villain of the Spy Verse.

Indeed it was the never seen before intense and villain side of the actor which brought freshness to the movie and on screen and was loved by the fans all over. What are your views on these posts and how did you love the actor Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Tiger 3 is currently winning hearts on digital platform Amazon Prime video.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Emraan Hashmi Reflects on "Unique Joy" of Working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Talks About Film's Massive Success

 
Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi Fans EMRAAN HASHMI MOVIES Tiger 3 Salman Khan Amazon Prime Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Kavya: What! OMG! Adhiraj reveals to Kavya about marrying Radhika, destiny has some other plans
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
MUMBAI: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is grabbing the attention and making into headlines as she tied knot with her...
Wow! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan started his career as a YouTuber in the year 2019. He worked pretty hard and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Ira
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for the actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Merry
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz
Neha
Trolled! “Neha Sharma’s fashion sense is getting vulgar day by day” Neha Sharma gets brutally trolled for her dressing, check out the video
Akshay
Must Read! Will sequels revive the career of Akshay Kumar this year?