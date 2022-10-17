WOW! English Vinglish recently completed 10 YEARS; Here’s what Sapna Godbole aka Navika Kotia had to say about her experience

MUMBAI :Also read: Shocking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar ends life, suicide note reads harassment by ex-boyfriend

English Vinglish will forever remain one of the most iconic gems created in Indian Cinema and one cannot applaud Gauri Shinde enough for her skills or forget the legendary Sridevi as she blessed the screen as Shashi Godbole in the film; an exemplary cook, a mother, a wife, in want for a little - respect.

The film completed 10 years on October 5 and Shashi’s daughter in the film, Sapna Godbole, essayed by Navika Godbole spoke about her memories of the film with another portal.

Navika was recently hospitalized for 10 days after being infected with meningitis. She spoke about her fond memories and how she was supposedly the villain and people felt like slapping her.

Navika talked about her age during the shoot of the film and revealed that she was merely 11 when they shot for the film and reached class 7 when it was. Now she is 22.

Talking about bagging the role and her real life brother who interestingly was her reel-life brother in the film, Shivansh, she said that at the time, both the siblings were shooting for different roles.

She said that one day when Shivansh packed up early and the actress was free, she tagged along with him on the audition and they asked her too if she acted. They decided to test her as well and they both got selected, liking the fact that they were real life siblings too.

Navika also talked about how she is still remembered as the bratty kid and people felt like slapping her. She takes it as compliments and goes on to reveal how she was supposed to trigger people in the film. Navika also talked about her sweet moments with Shashi in the film.

Credits: Bollywood Hungama