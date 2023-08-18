Wow! Entertaining since the 80s and 90s, Sunny Deol reintroduces himself through Gadar 2

MUMBAI: It's heartening to see how audiences today have been grabbing Gadar 2 with both hands. It’s not just those in their 40s, 50s or 60s who had watched Gadar back in 2001, even those who were born after the release of the all time blockbuster have been lapping on to this Sunny Deol starrer.

Also read - Must Read! Sunny Deol becomes the first Hindi film actor in his 60s to get a 100 crore club film

While some have been rooting for the OG superstar’s mass masala commercial blockbusters over the decades, not many from current generation had been exposed to that, except for a stray watch or two on satellite or OTT.

The man was simply unstoppable back in the 80s and the 90s when he held on to number one spot for quite a few years. Of course he had delivered quite a few hit films that were the bread and butter of the 80s.

However, the films that showed the kind of actor that Sunny Deol was the star power that he carried were the likes of Arjun and Tridev. Former was a content oriented action drama and latter was as masala as it gets.

Later arrived Arjun Pandit which had nothing to do with Arjun but has a cult following while Vishwatma was a remake of Tridev itself and still did well.

The 90s were when Sunny Deol started becoming a force to reckon with and though Narsimha wasn’t a big success, it has seen quite some fan following in the last three decades. As for the trilogy of Rajkumar Santoshi directed Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini then that’s the stuff that define legends.

If the kids today haven’t watched these films then they need to do so now. As for Border, there is hardly any soul out there who hasn’t watched it as yet. Ditto for Jeet, which many may have watched for Salman Khan but then it was actually a Sunny Deol film all the way.

Also, not many who are born after 2000 may have seen Ziddi and Salaakhen, and if that’s indeed the case then well, catch it over the coming weekend.

Both the folks were superb entertainers by director Guddu Dhanoa who made quite a few films with the Deols and delivered the kind of action that Rohit Shetty started after 2000.

As for those wondering if Sunny Deol was delivering after year 2000 as well, then check out his film Indian. It came after Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and was a clean hit.

The ones that were not are the likes of Khel, Right Yaaa Wrong, Naksha and Fox. These films didn’t work commercial and majority are absolutely forgotten. However they do entertain.

Also read - Must Read! “Why do we have to copy from others, we are Indian Cinema and not Bollywood” Sunny Deol

Talking about entertainment then at least the first two instalments of Yamla Pagla Deewana did. Now, it’s time for Gadar 2 to make ‘gadar’ all over. While one waits to see what does Sunny Deol pick up next, it would be worthy to check out the aforementioned films for sure.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





