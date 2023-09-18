Wow! Esha Deol considers Sunny Deol as the 'coolest brother', here's what she has to say about him

MUMBAI: Esha Deol whose movie Ek Duaa received a special mention at the 69th National Awards has been recently grabbing headlines for opening up about her equation with half-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked whom she thinks is the coolest brother and Sunny won the prize. Notably, Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Dharmendra was earlier married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children named Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeita Deol.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Deol delved into a fun rapid-fire session where she revealed that she thinks Sunny Deol is the "coolest" brother. Speaking more of Gadar 2 star, the actress continued, “He is cool, and he is warm.”

In an interview with the same portal, Esha spoke about the public speculations about her equation with Sunny and Bobby.

She said, "The media knows what the public will like and they cater to them. They are doing their job. I don’t ever take it to heart. I take it with a pinch of salt. It’s something that I am always aware of. I knew we are often spoken of. There are certain things we can talk about and there are certain things we don’t want to talk about and we will not no matter how much we are coaxed.”

She also added that the affection she and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol experienced lately is because of their father Dharmendra's enduring legacy.

The actress said, “This comes from my father. It’s his aura, his persona and we are his seeds so we are just taking it forward and the public who has that love for him gives it to us.”

Reacting to the pictures of her with her half-brothers during the Gadar 2 screening, the Dhoom actress said that they are private as a family. "We are very respectful towards each other," added Esha.

Esha said that whether she ties Rakhi to her brothers or not is none of anyone else's business and further added that she and her family are not here "to prove to people."

Credits - Pinkvilla

