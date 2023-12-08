Wow! Esha Deol spotted with brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, take a look

MUMBAI: Finally, the highly anticipated Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 was released today, on August 11. Undoubtedly, the film had a grand opening as the audience is loving the film. Moreover, fans are already declaring the film as a blockbuster.

While many well-wishers of Sunny Deol sent him and the team of Gadar 2 good luck, Esha Deol also expressed her love for Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol, who is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, took to Instagram stories to cheer for her half-brother Sunny Deol for his recent release Gadar 2.

Recently, Esha Deol was spotted with brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Yes, you read right! Amid all the controversies, the Deol brothers and sister have come together and posed for the media. They look all happy and proud.

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Kahaani, a 2001 film directed by Anil Sharma only. The film is based on the Crush India campaign which began in 1971. Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Tara Singh’s wife, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet Singh or the couple’s son.

