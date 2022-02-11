Wow! Esha Gupta celebrates her bae's birthday; here’s what the actress shared

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media platforms. The actress surely knows how to hook her fans to her account. Esha recently took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture along with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar.

Also read: Esha Gupta shares her love for astronomy, basketball with fans

Taking to her social media handle, Esha posted pictures celebrating her boyfriend Manuel's birthday. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday, you beautiful soul. Te quiero hasta el infinito y más allá."

Check out the post here.

Soon, the post went viral on social media platforms. One user commented, "Your Beauty has no boundaries." Another user went to her post and wrote, "You are very lucky brother that she loves you." While another user said, "Returns of the day Mr. Campos Have a great day as I am sure Eshaji will make this an awesome day for you."

On the work front, Esha was last seen in the web series Nakaab, which aired on the OTT platform MX Player. She will soon be seen in Hera Pheri 3. This comedy film series over the years has developed a cult following. After two successful films under the banner, the expectation from the upcoming film is already set high. Details of the film’s production, other cast, and plot remain unknown. She also appeared in the song Booha with the singer Shree Brar.

Well, what are your views on these pictures of the actress? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Shocking! Esha Gupta gets heavily trolled for her braless picture in an event, fans says that she forgot to wear her shirt