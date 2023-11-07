Wow! Esha Gupta raises the temperature while posing in bikini during her vacation, check out the pictures

Actress Esha Gupta is grabbing attention of the fans as she was spotted enjoying her vacation at the beach side.
Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She has been blessing the fans over the time with her movies and some amazing characters. She has been treating the fans all over with some hottest pictures which are indeed grabbing their attention and setting the internet on fire.

Well, having said that, actress Esha Gupta has been grabbing eyeballs with her hot bikini pictures while she is enjoying her vacation at the beach side. 

Taking to her instagram handle, actress Esha Gupta dropped these clicks which are indeed setting the tone right when it comes to defining vacation goals. The vacation of the actress is all about seaside scenery and some great time on the boat.

Indeed the actress has once again managed to grab the attention with her hot looks and we look forward to more of her in the coming days. 

What are your views on these clicks and how will you rate the actress Esha Gupta in terms of Hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

