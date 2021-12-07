Wow! Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi shares an adorable throwback picture with his wife from his college days

MUMBAI: Actor Sharib Hashmi is indeed one of the finest actors we have in the acting industry; we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor across platforms and winning the hearts of the fans. How can we forget his projects like The Family Man, where he played the most loved character of JK.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor on screen, and the fans always look forward to knowing more in detail about the personal life of the actor. As we all know, Sharif Hashmi’s wife Nasreen Hashmi is less to be seen in the media and today the actor Sharib Hashmi took this social media handle to celebrate 26 years of togetherness with his wife.

Taking his Instagram handle actor Sharib Hashmi shared this throwback picture and captioned, “Pic Dated 7th December 1995. Bhavan’s College Andheri. With - then girlfriend now Begum @nasreenhashmi Haan us din Saree Day aur Tie Day tha Aur Rose Day bhi tha ”

No doubt in this picture the actor with his wife is giving some major couple goals. This picture no doubt defines love and companionship. The fans are also not keeping calm but expressing their love to this beautiful couple.

Sharib Hashmi and Nasreen Hashmi got married on 27th December 2003, the couple has two children, a son Shayan and daughter Inaya

On the professional front, actor Sharib Hashmi was last seen in the movie Helmet which was released on Zee 5, and has some amazing line ups like, The Incomplete Man, Dhaakad, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mission Majnu, Sharma Ji Ki Beti.

