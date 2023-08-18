Wow! Fan actor Shikha Malhotra fondly recalls her time working with Shah Rukh Khan, read more

Actress Shikha Malhotra is known for working in Shah Rukh Khan's film Fan and sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra in the 2020 film Kaanchli.
MUMBAI: Actress Shikha Malhotra is known for working in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan and sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra in the 2020 film Kaanchli. 

Also read - OMG! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star Shikha Malhotra opens up on her battle with brain stroke paralysis: “gained lot of weight taking steroids”

The actress made headlines a few months ago when she shared about her inspirational transformation after suffering a brain stroke during the pandemic. 

The actress sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and shared her experience of working with King Khan very early in her career. She also revealed her plans to return to acting and how she would like to participate in Bigg Boss.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shikha revealed how she was nervous on the day of shooting but mentioned how SRK made her feel comfortable. 

She narrated an incident when he praised her talent which gave a boost of confidence to her. Shikha said, “I was very scared the day I was shooting. I was on set inside the Yash Raj in Andheri; SRK was doing another shot in a car very far away. I thought he was going away but suddenly the AD told me that Shah Rukh Khan was monitoring your scene. I thought, ‘why to get scared? I will do better.’ I said some 2-3 paragraphs in one go and then director Maneesh Sharma asked me to do it with a different expression, which I did."

She continued, "When my scene was over, SRK was leaving but then I realized from far away that he wasn’t leaving, he was coming towards me. He came closer and said, ‘kaise kar leti hai tu itna, itne sare dialogues aise ek baar me bol diye, come on give me a hug.’ He said, ‘mai toh aaj bhi bhul jata hu.’ He was being modest because he is such a great actor. This was his way to make you comfortable, make a new artist comfortable. And when he was coming to me, (Tujhe Dekha To tune) was playing in my mind. I was seeing him for the first time. I came to Mumbai in 2014 and then in 2015 I was standing in front of SRK. That time I realized that I am meant for this profession.”

After working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic and then recovering from paralysis, Shikha is making a return to the film industry. She revealed how she is auditioning for roles again and how she wished to participate in the famous show Bigg Boss. 

The actress shared, “For 3-4 months I have been active again in the industry. I got a photoshoot done in June and I have started giving auditions again. I am connecting to the casting directors. I want to go to Bigg Boss. The new season is coming in October. I think they should search me because people who fight for themselves and for good will last there. I fought for the country, for life, for people. So, I think I should be in Bigg Boss. I don’t know how to connect with them. I think I deserve to be in BB because people should know about me and get inspiration.”

Also read - Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis after stroke, hospitalised

In her very short acting career, Shikha has already worked with stars like Shah Rukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Taapsee Pannu. She expressed her desire to work with Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, Vidya Balan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also someday.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Shikha Malhotra Shah Rukh Khan Bigg Boss Bollywood Kaanchli Sanjay Mishra TellyChakkar
