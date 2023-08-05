WOW! This fan edit of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Looks so real!!”

A few months ago, a fan had made an edit in which Jawan’s announcement video’s metro station scene was mixed with Nayanthara coming out of a metro. Well, that fan edit had grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, one more fan edit has gone viral on social media.
MUMBAI :Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have been eagerly waiting to see them on the big screens in Jawan. The movie will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, and everyone is looking forward to her performance in the film.

In this new fan edit, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sitting in a car and looking at someone, and a scene from Nayanthara’s previous movie is edited where she is also seeing someone. The way it has been edited it looks like they are looking at each other.

 


A netizen tweeted, “This was damn hot cant handle.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Looks so real!!” One more Twitter user wrote, “Want one combo of srk and nayan as a mass action movie her expression and his look what an mass edit.” Check out the tweets below...

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film, and she will be seen in a cameo in it. The movie was slated to release on 2nd June 2023, but it has now been postponed to 7th September 2023.

Just like Pathaan, fans are expecting that Jawan will also do very well at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.

