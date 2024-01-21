Wow! Fans Admire Young Aishwarya Rai's '90s Supermodel Aura in Lesser-Seen Pics

MUMBAI: As Reddit takes a nostalgic journey into Aishwarya Rai's youth before her Bollywood reign, fans express admiration for her '90s supermodel aura in lesser-seen pictures. Before securing the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya ventured into modelling, a period reminisced by fans on the platform.

A Redditor shared a series of old photos, featuring Aishwarya in various modelling shoots, including a 1992 collaboration with actor Sonali Bendre. Among the images was a topless magazine spread alongside former supermodel Madhu Sapre and others, prompting discussions and admiration for Aishwarya's timeless beauty.

The Redditor noted, "Lesser-seen Aishwarya pics: I put in the last pic because I was curious if the first model from far left was indeed Aish (Aishwarya Rai) as credited in the magazine." The alleged picture didn't reveal Aishwarya's face, adding an element of intrigue to the discussion.

The collection also featured Aishwarya in a blue swimsuit during the Miss World 1994 pageant, posing in white attire alongside former supermodel Milind Soman, and catalogue photos of her modelling ethnic wear with Sonali Bendre.

Redditors expressed their awe, with one noting, "She's not just pretty...there's this '90s supermodel thing going on in her pics...it's way beyond just being gorgeous. Every photo is giving off serious '90s Vogue feels." Another mentioned, "Every single one of the photos is so mesmerising, but the first one is (heart emoji)." A particular image drew attention with a Redditor suggesting, "The first pic looks AI-generated."

Acknowledging Aishwarya's transition from a potential supermodel to an actor and later a wife and mother, a fan remarked, "She had a supermodel or superstar vibe, but marrying into a conservative house made her different." Aishwarya Rai is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and they are parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Known for her notable films in Hindi and Tamil cinema, Aishwarya Rai has left an indelible mark on the industry, receiving accolades such as the Padma Shri in 2009 and Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012.

Credit: Hindustan Times



