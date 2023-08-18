Wow! Fans are falling in love with Sardar look of Shahid Kapoor, 'Kabir Singh 2.0' they are saying

New clicks of eye actor Shahid Kapoor in as Sardar is getting viral all over, here is what the fans are saying
Shahid Kapoor,

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, over the time with his beautiful acting and projects he has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

The fans no doubt always looks forward to the new post of the actor and now these new clicks of the actor Shahid Kapoor as Sardar is getting viral.

The took this avatar as there is wedding in his family and dropped these pictures today, post that we can see many showered lot of love for the actor and check out some of the comments 

There are many that are impressed by the looks of the actor, they are saying he is Shahid Singh, and also saying he is bow Kabir Singh 2.0.

What are your views on this avatar of the actor Shahid Kapoor and do you want to see this look in movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

