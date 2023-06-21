Wow! Fans are loving the pictures of Sunny Deol along with wife Pooja Deol as they clicked after long time at Karan Deol’s wedding

All eyes for Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol as they gets clicked in Karan Deol's wedding
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI:   It was the celebration time for the Deols as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, the pictures and the videos right from the sangeet ceremony to wedding are floating all over the internet which are indeed grabbing all the love from the fans and audience.

But what grabbed the attention more was the area scene where Sunny Deol was clicked with his wife Pooja Deol, which is less to be all over the social media, less to be seen Pooja Deol was clicked at her son’s wedding along with her husband and actor Sunny Deol and this pair is grabbing the attention of the fans all over.

Also read – Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”

The pictures are getting viral all over the internet and fans are not keeping calm but are parsing this lovely and less to see couple.

What are your views on this jodi of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Satyaprem Ki Katha: What! Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate the popular song ‘Pasoori’ for the film

Sunny Deol SUNNY DEOL FANS Karan Deol Pooja Deol KARAN DEOL WEDDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Trouble! Tanisha to create another storm with Faltu’s letter
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Harleen determined to never let Ekam and Nehmat unite
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie titled Satyaprem Ki Katha has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the trailer was...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Daksha takes a major decision, Diti preparing for a major attack
MUMBAI:COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe,...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Actors reveal Musical Favourites on World Music Day!
MUMBAI :Music is a form of expression that allows us to convey feelings melodiously. On World Music Day, &TV actors...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Disha Patani
Shocking! “Saree ka mazak Banakar Rakh Diya Hai” netizens trolls Disha Patani
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”
Kartik Aaryan
Satyaprem Ki Katha: What! Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate the popular song ‘Pasoori’ for the film
Adipurush
Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush
Prakash Kaur
Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures