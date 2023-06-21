Wow! Fans are loving the pictures of Sunny Deol along with wife Pooja Deol as they get clicked after long time at Karan Deol’s wedding

All eyes for Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol as they gets clicked at Karan Deol's wedding.
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI:   It was the celebration time for the Deols as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, the pictures and the videos right from the sangeet ceremony to wedding are floating all over the internet which are indeed grabbing all the love from the fans and audience.

But what grabbed the attention more was the area scene where Sunny Deol was clicked with his wife Pooja Deol, which is less to be all over the social media, less to be seen Pooja Deol was clicked at her son’s wedding along with her husband and actor Sunny Deol and this pair is grabbing the attention of the fans all over.

The pictures are getting viral all over the internet and fans are not keeping calm but are parsing this lovely and less to see couple.

What are your views on this jodi of Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, do let us know in the comment section below.

