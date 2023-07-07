WOW! Fans want to see THIS song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results

MUMBAI :A few weeks ago, a teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released and the song Tum Kya Mile in it had grabbed everyone’s attention. After the teaser, the track was released, and it received a fantastic response.

Now, a few days ago, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released and in that we got to hear a few lines of two more songs from the film, Jhumka and Dhindhora. After listening to those few lines, we can expect both the songs to be chartbusters, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the music album of RRKPK.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked fans about which song from the film they would like to see next, Jhumka or Dhindhora? And the fans are more excited for Jhumka.

Jhumka has received 67% of votes and Dhindhora has received 33% of votes. Check out the poll results below...

If you couldn’t vote in our poll, do let us know in the comments below which song you are looking forward to. Meanwhile, we are actually looking forward to both the songs as we can’t wait to watch the magic created by Karan Johar.

Songs have always been the highlight of Karan Johar movies, so of course we can expect that the music of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also be simply amazing.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

