Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary

Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary

In the note, Fardeen shared how his father refused to change his name post-partition, highlighting his commitment to secular ideals. Fardeen also praised recent releases like Gadar 2 and Jawan for promoting unity and diversity.
MUMBAI: On the birth anniversary of late legendary actor Feroz Khan, his son and actor Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note celebrating his father’s legacy. 

Fardeen began his note by acknowledging that many actors, including the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, changed their names, but his father Feroz Khan did not succumb to that trend. 

He praised his father’s courage and conviction in retaining his birth name, Feroz Khan, as his on-screen name, despite the challenges faced by many in the post-partition era.

The actor wrote, “There have been countless actors who have captivated audiences with their talent, hard work and charisma. Among them my father, Feroz Khan, stands as a trailblazer, not only for his remarkable contribution to the evolution and progress of Indian cinema but also for his unwavering commitment to his secular ideals. Today, on his birthday I wish to share a little known unacknowledged fact about ‘Khan saab’ as he was fondly called. If not the first, he was certainly amongst the first mainstream Hindi film actors to retain his birth name, Feroz Khan, as his ‘on screen’ name. It undoubtedly must have been a very difficult decision for him as it had a direct bearing on his career prospects because at the time, due to the torment and trauma caused by India’s partition, Muslims were viewed with great scepticism. It therefore became a common practice and was almost a requirement for actors, both male and female, to change their name if they hoped to have any chance at winning audiences. At the very least they were pressured into dropping their last name or adopting an entirely new one. Most famous amongst them was Dilip Kumar saab, who was born Yusuf Khan.”

Fardeen then went on to laud latest releases like Gadar 2 and Jawan for promoting the spirit of unity. “Even my father’s brother, Abbas, had to change his name to Sanjay and then later added Khan. In hind sight my father’s decision to retain his Muslim identity made a powerful statement and displayed immense courage and conviction on his part. It symbolised his belief in the secular fabric of a young nation whose diverse population was striving to confront the challenges in creating a unified identity embracing the pluralistic essence of India and upholding the promise of it’s constitution. Khan saabs legacy, which continues to this day, has undoubtedly contributed to paving the way for all actors who now proudly bear their birth name as their “on screen” name without hesitation. Films like Baahubali, RRR, Gadar 2, Pathan and most recently Jawan symbolise the spirit of unity and acceptance of our amazingly diverse audience and I salute them for it,” he wrote.

The actor concluded his note by wishing his late father a happy birthday. “The historic successes of these varied films and their protagonists showcases the willingness of the people of India to transcend religious and cultural differences and celebrate its diverse heroes and heroines and elevate them to becoming icons. At the same time it also sends a powerful message that regardless of our religious or cultural background we can all coexist harmoniously, working together to build a better India for the future generations of this great nation. Pa, Laila and I miss you on your birthday. We stand on the shoulders of giants like you and you will always be remembered as the original Khan. Happy birthday and Jai Hind,” Fardeen wrote.

Feroz Khan, known for his roles in films like Arzoo, Aurat, Safar, and Mela, passed away on April 27, 2009, after battling lung cancer. Feroz starred in over 60 films, and he was also recognised as a style icon in Bollywood. 

The actor’s last appearance on the big screen was in the 2007 hit comedy Welcome, where he starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar.

