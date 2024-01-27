Wow! Fighter early prediction for Saturday collection, Read on

Talking about the buzz in the market for the movie Fighter, the early estimate says the collection for Saturday are super strong
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 21:10
Fighter

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi is directed by Pathan and War director Siddharth Anand, the movie is getting love from the fans and audience for the new concept of aerial action and also for some great performance coming from the side of every actor present in the movie. The movie is also getting lot of love from the fans and audience for the Patriotism content which is hitting the perfect chord during the Republic week.

We have seen the movie has grabbing maximum attention of the fans and audience and the movie has opened to around 22 crore on the day 1, and the movie has collected around 39 crores on day two. And now we can see the strong buzz of the movie when on the third day which is today.

The early estimate says that the movie has collected around 32 to 35 crore on Saturday which is today. Well this is just an estimate and nothing has been confirmated about these numbers but we look forward to see if these numbers will remain the same on it will grow till the night.

Also read - Must read! Fighter: CBFC directs filmmakers to replace 'Sexually Explicit Scenes' in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone movie with ‘Suitable Shots’

Indeed it was a treat to watch the amazing pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Fighter and we just loved the action sequence in the movie l which is the major factor that is driving the move.

What are your views on the movie and what do you think how much will be the collection made by the move today on Saturday do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Fighter: What! Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone is missing from the film’s promotions

