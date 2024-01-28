Wow! Fighter's early prediction for Saturday collection, Read on

MUMBAI: Movie Fighter is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. The movie, that has some amazing star cast like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, is directed by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand. The movie is getting love from the fans and audience for the new concept of aerial action and also for some great performance coming from the side of every actor present in the movie. The movie is also getting lot of love from the fans and audience for the Patriotism content which is hitting the perfect chord during the Republic week.

We have seen the movie grabbing maximum attention of the fans and audience. It has opened to around 22 crore on the day 1, and the movie has collected around 39 crores on day two. Now, we can see the strong buzz of the movie when on the third day which is today.

The early estimate says that the movie has collected around 32 to 35 crore on Saturday, which is today. Well, this is just an estimate and nothing has been confirmated about these numbers. But, we look forward to see if these numbers will remain the same on it will grow till the night.

Indeed, it was a treat to watch the amazing pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the movie Fighter and we just loved the action sequence, which is the major factor that is driving the move.

What are your views on the movie and what do you think how much will be the collection made by the movie today, on a Saturday? Do let us know in the comment section below.

