Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore

MUMBAI: The mythological epic drama Mahabharat is been made into a film and has been in the headlines for a long time. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is considering big stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh for major roles.

Firoz Nadiadwala, who has classic comedies like Hera Pheri and Welcome, wants to revisit the 1965 classic on the epic mythological drama Mahabharat and make a film out of it in a manner that is never seen before. The film will be made on a huge budget with a massive cast.

Bollywood Hungama report has a source saying that the director has started his work on Mahabharat and aims to make it the most visually stunning film ever made in Indian cinema. The script is being in the works for 4-5 years and a couple of more years would be considered for pre-production. The team aims to release the film by the end of 2025 and the Hindi film would be dubbed in several other languages.

It would be a three-hour film, competing with the Marvel and DC movies and also The Lord of the Rigs, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. The budget is expected to be more than Rs. 700 crores, making it the biggest Indian film of all time.

The actors being considered are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, etc. The makers are looking at casting both established and new heroines too, as well as top actors from the South industry. The director of the film is yet to be decided too.

The 1965 Mahabharata film starring Pradeep Kumar, Padmini, and Dara Singh was a blockbuster at the box office at that time. Firoz Nadiadwala and his team are reportedly following the same story and format. The action sequences in the film are in the likes of Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, etc, but won’t be having heavy VFX.

If the reports are to be believed, Firoz Nadiadwala will be recording the background score in Los Angeles, USA, and BGM will be given by Hans Zimmer. A top-class company, also from Los Angeles, will work on the VFX. It will be the first Indian film to be shot in 5D.

Credits – Koimoi

