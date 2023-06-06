Wow! First Mimi and now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - filmmaker Laxman Utekar knows the pulse of Indian audience

Indian filmmaker Laxman Utekar is winning hearts with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Indeed, he is one such filmmaker who knows the pulse of Indian audience.
Laxman Utekar

MUMBAI: Movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is winning the hearts of the fans all over the globe. The movie, which has Vicky Kaushal along with Sara Ali Khan is directed by Laxman Utekar. 

The filmmaker has been contributing to the Indian cinema with his beautiful movies like Luka Chuppi, Mimi and now, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

His previous movie Luka Chuppi, which had Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role received immense love from the audience for some fresh concept and the flavor of family entertainment. Later, Mimi was such a hit on digital platform, that audience wanted a theatrical release of the film as well. The film had Kriti Sanon in the lead. 

Indeed, we have seen one of the finest performances of Kriti Sanon in Mimi and it also had a touch of family entertainment. Laxman Utekar made our families laugh with his movie, which carried a lovely message. 

Now, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has proved the point once again. Laxman Utekar is one such name who definitely knows the pulse of Indian family and audience when it comes to delivering great content. We look forward to some more amazing projects coming from the side of the director.

What are your views on filmmaker Laxman Utekar and do you like his movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

