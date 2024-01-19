Wow! This first poster and look of actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in today's time. The actress with her recent projects has grabbed the attention of the fans, how can we forget movies Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG2, lost, DAsvi and others. Indeed, we have seen a different side of the actress in all these movie and she treated the fans with some great intense acting.

Well, the actress now is all set to be seen in the movie titled Article 370 ad today finally the first look and the poster of the movie is out. The actress has aced the intense look here too, as we see the actress is holding a gun and she is on a mission again.

The movie is a political thriller set against the backdrop of Article370. The film is written by AdityaDhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The makers have shot the film in Kashmir & Delhi. Well the teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow and the movie will be releasing on big screens on 23rd February.

Indeed it is a treat to see the actress in such roles and we see what different she has to offer with the movie Article 370.

Aditya has produced the movie under his banner B62 Studios, and Aditya Suhas Jambhale who is the director is the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker, he has has previously helmed critically acclaimed short films like Aaba…Aiktaay Na?, Kharvas, and Amritsar Junction, and has also directed a feature film for Aditya Dhar’s banner, which is soon expected to release on Jio Cinema.

