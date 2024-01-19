Wow! This first poster and look of the actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

Check out the first poster and the look of the actress Yami Gautam from her movie Article 370 is out, here is when the movie will be released
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 19:24
movie_image: 
Yami

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in today's time, the actress with her recent projects has grabbed the attention of the fans, how can we forget movies Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG2, lost, DAsvi and others, indeed we have seen a different side of the actress in all these movie and she treated the fans with some great intense acting. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Well the actress now is all set to be seen in the movie titled Article 370 ad today finally the first look and the poster of the movie is out, and the actress has aced the intense look here too, as we see the actress is holding a gun and she is on a mission again.

Also read- Wow! Yami Gautam talks about playing 'meatier roles' and the love received from fans all over

The movie is a political thriller set against the backdrop of Article370. The film is written by AdityaDhar and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The makers have shot the film in Kashmir & Delhi. Well the teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow and the movie will be releasing on big screens on 23rd February.

Indeed it is a treat to see the actress in such roles and we see what different she has to offer with the movie Article 370.

Aditya has produced the movie under his banner B62 Studios, and Aditya Suhas Jambhale who is the director is the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker, he has has previously helmed critically acclaimed short films like Aaba…Aiktaay Na?, Kharvas, and Amritsar Junction, and has also directed a feature film for Aditya Dhar’s banner, which is soon expected to release on Jio Cinema.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!

 
Yami Gautam Article 370 yami gautam movies yami gautam fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 19:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pratik Gandhi
Amazing! Pratik Gandhi is on a roll to prove his versatility this year with THESE upcoming projects
Vijay Deverakonda
Interesting! Vijay Deverakonda finally reacts to engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna; Says ‘It feels like…’
Pankaj Tripathi
Main Atal Hoon twitter review! “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills” says netizens
madgaon
First Look Out! Kunal Kemmu’s debut directorial Madgaon Express' first look is out
Anil Sharma
Exciting! Anil Sharma all set to bring Gadar 3; Sunny Deol to reprise his role as Tara Singh
Shammi Kapoor was furious at Anubhav Sinha
Interesting! Shammi Kapoor was furious at Anubhav Sinha for offering him a villain role in a TV show “aapki himmat kaise hui…”