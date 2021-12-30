WOW! From flat worth Rs 12 Crore to car worth Rs 2-3 crore, check out the expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his birthday

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently turned a year older.

He celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse. His family, friends, co-stars, and fans across the world extended their best wishes to Salman through social media. He also received many expensive gifts on his birthday.

His co-actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez showered him with expensive gifts. He also got gifts from his family members. According to Spotboye, while Katrina Kaif gifted Salman a gold bracelet worth around Rs 2-3 lakhs, Jacqueline gifted him a watch of Chopard brand worth Rs 10 -12 lakh.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt gifted a diamond bracelet worth Rs 7-8 lakh to Salman. Anil Kapoor has gifted Salman a leather jacket worth Rs 27-29 lakh and actress Shilpa Shetty gifted Salman a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs 16-17 lakh.

Talking about his family, his sister Arpita, reportedly, gifted him a Rolex watch worth Rs 15-17 lakh. His brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs 23-25 lakhs and Audi RS Q8 worth Rs 2-3 crore, respectively. Arpita Khan’s husband and Salman’s brother-in-law and Antim co-star Aayush gifted him a gold chain worth Rs 75,000.

Salman’s father Salim, according to reports, gifted his son an apartment in Juhu worth Rs 12-13 crore.

CREDIT: NEWS18