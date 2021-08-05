Wow! Flora Saini roped in for Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse?

MUMBAI: Showman Subhash Ghai’s upcoming movie ’36 Farmhouse’ is the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the fans are eagerly waiting to see what the director has to offer with this upcoming movie.

And now as per the reports we came to know that actress Flora Saini roped in for the movie, yes you heard right, actress Flora Saini who predominantly works in Tollywood, and also appeared in a number of Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films is set to be seen in this comedy movie directed by Subhash Ghai.

ALSO READ – (Happy Birthday! Catch Bollywood actress Kajol sharing about her special day and working in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming project)

The actress is known for her movies like Love in Nepal, Lakshmi, Dhanak, Stree, Darbaan, and no doubt it will amazing to see what the actress will have to offer with this movie.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actress is not known for now, no doubt looking at the history of work of the actress we look forward to see her in the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (SHOCKING! THIS Baghban actress files for divorce alleging 'Gaalis, Violence and Infidelity'; Read More)