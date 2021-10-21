Wow! Freida Pinto is now married; all details inside

MUMBAI: Freida Pinto tied the knot with her fiancé and photographer Cory Tran during the lockdown. The actress said when they got engaged in November 2019, they thought they will have the most magical wedding but the pandemic played spoilsport.

"I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," she said.

The actress is expecting her first child with Tran. The couple went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and got married.

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

She meet Tran through actor Aaron Paul, her co-star in 'The Path'.

