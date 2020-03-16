Wow! From Fugly to Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kiara Advani's amazing journey will definitely surprise you

Kiara Advani is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. Today, let us have a look at amazing journey of the actress.
Kaira Advani

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is the current talk of the town for the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. She is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. No doubt fans always look forward to her upcoming projects.

She has made a special place in the hearts and minds of fans with her talent and sizzling looks. We have seen her grow right from her first movie till now.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Fans expressed disappointment over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, say “No one can replace Akshay Kumar”)

Having said that, today, let us have a look at the amazing journey of Kiara Advani, which will definitely surprise you

Kiara Advani was born to Jagdeep Advani, a Sindhi Hindu businessman, and Genevieve Jaffrey, a teacher whose father was a Muslim from Lucknow and whose mother was a British Christian. Born as Alia Advani, she changed her first name to Kiara.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.19.10 PM.jpeg

Kaira Advani made her Bollywood debut with the movie Fugly in the year 2014. With a small presence in the movie, the actress made a strong mark in the hearts of millions. Later, she was loved in the movie MS Dhoni, especiay for her innocence and her strong performance.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.19.12 PM.jpeg

The actress rose to fame with the web series Lust Stories in Netflix in the year 2018. She was seen along with Vicky Kaushal. Another blockbuster came her way: Kabir Singh which had Shahid Kapoor. This was followed by Good Newwz, which had Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.19.11 PM(1).jpeg

Kaira Advani was immensely loved for her performance in Guilty and in Shershaah, which had Sidharth Malhotra in the leading role.

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-27 at 5.19.11 PM.jpeg

No doubt she has come a long way from her debut. It is her hard work and dedication that have helped her achieve success. What are your views on the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also has Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, is all set to hit the big screen on 20th May.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also has Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, is all set to hit the big screen on 20th May.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Tara Sutaria heavily trolled for her new haircut; netizens call her ‘sasta Taylor Swift’)

