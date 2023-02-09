Wow! Fukrey 3 preponed, trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

On Friday, it was reported that Prabhas' actioner Salaar might get pushed from September 28 due to extensive post-production work.
Fukrey

MUMBAI: On Friday, it was reported that Prabhas' actioner Salaar might get pushed from September 28 due to extensive post-production work. 

Also read -What! Gear up for a three-way clash: Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur

Now, it seems like the news of Salaar getting postponed is real as Fukrey 3 has been preponed from the scheduled December release to September 28.

Yes, the makers of Fukrey 3 have decided to bring their film on Salaar's old release date, September 28, and now the movie will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. 

Makers announced the update by releasing two new posters and also shared that the trailer of the movie will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. 

Taran Adarsh shared the announcement with new posters on his social media, and wrote, "CONFIRMED… ‘FUKREY 3’ WILL NOW ARRIVE ON 28 SEPT… #Fukrey3 gets a new date, will now release on 28 Sept 2023… #NewPosters…ALSO, #Fukrey3Trailer will arrive next week and will be playing in theatres with #Jawan."

Fukrey 3 will be the third instalment of a successful dark comedy franchise started with Fukrey (2013) and followed by Fukrey Returns (2017). The third instalment will mark the return of Varun Sharma, Manjyot Singh, and Pulkit Samrat from the prequels. 

However, Ali Fazal, who has been part of Wolfpack, won't be seen in this film. Earlier in January, In a statement to the media, the actor responded to fans’ questions about his absence from the poster and confirmed that he is not in the film. 

“So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Will Zafar return or not is what everyone is asking. Sorry friends, but Zafar won’t be returning this time).”

Also read - Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha.

Credits - DNA

Credits - DNA 

