WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon

MUMBAI : Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film in just 12 days has entered the 400 crore club. It has already surpassed lifetime collection of many blockbuster movies like

Dangal, Sanju, PK, and others.

On its day 12, Gadar 2 collected Rs. 12.10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 400.70 crore. By the end of second week, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 420-425 crore. It is expected that the movie will once again show a jump during its third weekend, and it will soon surpass the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi. The Yash starrer collected Rs. 434.70 crore.

Also Read: Woah! Sunny Deol reacts to the news of his villa being auctioned

However, it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to surpass the box office collection of Baahubali 2 Hindi (Rs. 510.99 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 543.05 crore).

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is being steady at the box office, and it has collected around Rs. 123 crore in 12 days. It’s a hit!

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer, the film has become a disaster at the box office. The movie has collected around Rs. 4.09 crore in five days.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs. 146.52 crore at the box office till now. The film will end its theatrical run with around Rs. 150 crore.

Also Read: Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma feels Rakhi Sawant is the most interesting person on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





